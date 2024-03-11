The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has introduced a self-registration module on the Tax-Pro Max platform as part of reforms towards improving the ease of doing business and matching customer-centric approach.

This was disclosed in a public notice signed by the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Zacch Adedeji, PhD, where he encouraged businesses to take advantage of the new feature.

According to the notice, every newly registered business entity can now complete their registration with the FIRS by following the prompt for self-registration.

, “We have introduced a Self-registration Module on our Tax Administration Solution platform popularly called Tax-Pro Max. With the innovation, taxpayers can now complete all registration with the FIRS independently in the comfort of their offices or homes, thus saving them time and resources. “Every newly registered corporate/business entity assigned with a Tax Identification Number (TIN) automatically at the point of registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) can now complete their registration with the FIRS on TaxPro-Max and follow the prompt for registration.”

It noted that the new feature will enable an efficient and transparent tax system that benefits both citizens and the government.

Backstory

Nairametrics earlier reported the migration of the FIRS from the e-TIP platform to the Tax-Pro Max platform for the filing of transfer pricing returns and Country-by-Country Reporting (CbCR) and granted businesses until 30 July 2024 to settle outstanding filing returns.

It further waived stipulated penalties for businesses who adhere to the complete filing returns before the 30th of July 2024 deadline.

The FIRS has been steadily introducing new reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business, increasing revenue and capturing more businesses under its platform.

The service has set a three-year target of increasing Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio from around 10% to 18%.