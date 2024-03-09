United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has announced the opening of nominations for the 2024 UNESCO Prize for Girls’ and Women’s Education which has a prize of US$50,000 awarded to those who have made outstanding contributions to the education of girls and women.

The Prize seeks to align with the worldwide objective to transform education for the modern world by integrating gender equality into the core of educational initiatives, financial planning, and policies.

The award was incubated during the 2022 Transforming Education Summit, where nations were urged to prioritize gender equality in educational frameworks, reflecting a shared dedication to modernizing education.

Rationale for the award

The rationale for this award is to secure the educational rights of girls and women, as records shows that 122 million girls worldwide are still not in school, and women constitute two-thirds of the global illiterate adult population.

This is because the persistence of gender disparities, amplified by cultural norms, stereotypes, socio-economic status, ethnicity, or geographical location, continues to hinder the full potential of girls and women globally.

Effectively, this entails advocating for gender balance in educational content and teaching methods, fostering safe and transformative environments for learning, encouraging multi-sectoral and intergenerational cooperation, and channelling resources towards the most underserved groups.

Who the award is for

This award is given to individuals who are promoting revolutionary changes in women’s and girls’ education.

Governments of UNESCO Member States or non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in formal alliance with UNESCO may submit nominations. They can nominate up to three individuals, institutions, or organizations making strong, innovative contributions to girls’ and women’s education. Self-nominations are not possible.

Interested candidates are invited to contact their country’s National Commission for UNESCO/Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, an NGO in official partnership with UNESCO or the Prize Secretariat for more information.

About the award

Nominations must meet the eligibility and selection criteria set by the Prize.

Projects that are nominated must be developed, operational for a minimum of two years, and have the ability to be replicated and scaled.

Five experts from outside the field will evaluate nominations based on the project’s potential effect, originality, and sustainability.

How to apply

Interested candidates are invited to contact their country's National Commission for UNESCO/Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, an NGO in official partnership with UNESCO or the Prize Secretariat for more information on how to apply.

Only National Commissions for UNESCO/Permanent Delegations to UNESCO and NGOs in formal partnerships with UNESCO may access the online platform. Nomination must be made in either English or French.

The Director-General of UNESCO will name the 2024 laureates who will receive the award based on the Jury’s recommendations, as part of the celebrations for International Day of the Girl, on or around October 11, 2024,

The deadline for submissions is 24 May 2024 (midnight, Paris time).