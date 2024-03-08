President Bola Tinubu has established an 11-member committee tasked with executing the recommendations outlined in the Oronsaye report, which focuses on the reorganization and streamlining of government bodies, agencies, and commissions.

The President was represented by Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, during the ceremony.

Mr. Segun Imohiosen, the Director of Information at the SGF office, released a statement revealing that Akume is part of the committee.

The committee also includes the Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi; the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan; and Hadiza Bala-Usman, who serves as the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination.

Additional members are Dr. Dasuki Arabi, Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reform; Sen. Abdullahi Abubakar-Gumel, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate); and Ibrahim Olarenwaju.

Also on the committee are Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Principal Secretary to the President, and Richard P. Pheelangwa, Permanent Secretary to the Cabinet Office.

More Insights

The president stated that putting into action the White Paper on the report will include the fusion, reassignment, incorporation, or discontinuation of specific parastatals, agencies, and commissions.

He mentioned that the objective of the exercise is to decrease the cost of governance and enhance efficiency throughout the governance value chain.

Tinubu added that the committee’s role would be to assess the existing mandates of the specified parastatals, agencies, and commissions to comprehend their current duties, responsibilities, and goals.

“The committee would identify redundancies and overlaps or conflicting objectives among the mandates of different organisational units.

“Other guidelines are to define strategic objectives to ensure the revised mandates align with the strategic objectives and priorities of the government.

“It is also expected to engage key stakeholders and gather inputs and feedback on the proposed revisions to the mandates, among others,” he explained.

What you should know

The Oronsaye report was submitted in 2012 to the Jonathan administration.

In 2014, the Jonathan government released a white paper on the report.

The Buhari administration after re-examining the white paper also released a second white paper in August 2022 but did not implement the report.

However, the Tinubu-led administration has decided to implement the report to cut the high cost of governance.

By Implication, some federal agencies would either be scrapped, merged or relocated.