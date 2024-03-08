Nigeria is set to collaborate with the Women for Africa Foundation, based in Spain, to enhance education, leadership training, and empowerment for Nigerian women.

Dr. Teresa Langley, Director-General of the Women for Africa Foundation, made this known as she revealed during a visit to the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development (MBNCWD) in Abuja, that this partnership aims to enhance leadership capabilities among Nigerian women.

She further stated that the collaboration would help unlock women’s potential, challenge stereotypes faced by women in Africa, and provide better access to research and documentation to aid in development and planning.

What she said

She mentioned that it was their first time operating in Nigeria, with a pilot project at the University of Lagos focusing on leadership training with women professors.

“ This is our first time working on the ground in Nigeria. We have a pilot project in the university of Lagos with women professors on leadership training.

“So that the leadership skills expands to the students and beyond the younger generations.

“I hope that we can figure out some synergies and specific collaborations that will contribute to having more powerful in the country,” she said.

Patricia Gomez, First Secretary , Spanish Embassy, said:

“ It is an honour for Spain to find women that are really thinking ahead thinking of all the talent that exists in the continent.

”So it is a pleasure for the embassy to be accompanying them today to this visit. ”

Empowering women in leadership roles

Dr. Asabe Vilita-Bashir, the Director General of MBNCWD, responded that the partnership would lead to the empowerment of women and enhance their involvement in leadership roles.

She assured that the center’s focus on research, documentation, training, and women’s empowerment aligns with the foundation’s fundamental values.

Therefore, she emphasized the importance of further collaboration with the organization and others to enhance women’s economic, leadership, and political skills.

This is a hub of the Nigerian women and I want to appeal to you that whatever programs you want to set up in Nigeria, you should consider this centre as your starting point.

“Because this is the most conducive institution that can partner with your foundation effectively.

“Nigeria is going through challenges, and the women are not finding it easy and we believe that your coming will bring some succor to our women, especially in the area of empowerment.

“Women are at the forefront of economic activities, if given the opportunity to boost their businesses, or to empower them, they will generate income.

“Our core mandate is research and we have alot ongoing, which if we collaborate with you it will help Nigeria, especially in areas on violence against women, leadership positions, education, capacity building.

“So if given the opportunity, we want to collaborate with you so that we can have robust training for our women , “she said.