The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has donated medical supplies valued at $290.4 million in a boost to healthcare in Yobe state.

Dr. Clement Adams, the UNICEF Health Manager for the Borno Field Office, officially handed over the materials to the Yobe Government on Thursday in Damaturu.

Dr. Adams expressed UNICEF’s commitment to supporting the Yobe Government in ensuring the availability of essential health facilities.

The donation aims to enhance the overall quality of healthcare delivery throughout the state. Additionally, UNICEF has provided other health-related support to the Yobe Government in its ongoing efforts to strengthen the healthcare system.

Dr. Muhammed Gana, the Yobe Commissioner for Health, extended gratitude to UNICEF, describing the organization as a reliable and understanding partner. He emphasized the timeliness of the donation, considering the state’s ongoing healthcare improvements led by Governor Mai Mala Buni.

“ We are truly grateful for this development. This morning, we received a large consignment of medical equipment that is urgently needed by the state. UNICEF has demonstrated that it is a reliable partner that truly understands the needs of the state,” said Commissioner Gana.

The donated items include stainless steel bowls, neonatal bulb suction, forceps, dressing forceps, examination lights, mobile infant examination devices, scalpels, adult sphygmomanometers, surgical instruments, digital clinical thermometers, microscopes, plastic protection aprons, binocular microscopes, star-shaped scalpel blades, among others.