Transcorp Power Plc is listed on the Nigeria Exchange on Monday, March 4th gaining 10% and closing at a share price of N264 per share.

This gives us a valuation of N1.98 trillion meaning it gained a whopping N180 billion on the first day of trading.

The company which is listed by introduction on the exchange at a share price of N240 per share is part of the Transcorp Group conglomerate which includes power, hospitality and manufacturing.

The company becomes the second Power company listed on the exchange following Geregu Power Plc.

Details later…