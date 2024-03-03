President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to combating corruption and fostering a favorable business climate, encouraging Qatari investors to “report to him” if any Nigerian government official solicits a bribe from them.

Tinubu said this in a statement during the Nigeria-Qatar Business and Investment Forum in Doha, on Sunday.

He assured that his administration would take firm action against any entrenched interests within the nation that harm the confidence of investors in the Nigerian economy.

“I am here to give you the assurance that reforms are going on; forget about whatever you heard in the past. Whatever is the obstacle or problem that some of you might have experienced; it is in the past because there is no obstacle in the future.

“Do not offer a bribe to any of our people, and if it is requested or taken from you, report to us. You will have access to me.

“Nigeria will no longer be defined by the past, but by what we do now and moving forward. Do not let perceptions become a hindrance to your will to invest. Nigeria is serious about revolutionizing investment promotion.

“We are removing obstacles today and we are going to continue to remove all obstacles. We have done so much within nine months. And I am assuring you, it is free entry and free exit. Your funds will flow smoothly into and out of our country. Bring your investments,” he said.

Backstory

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that President Bola Tinubu signed seven bilateral, multi-sectoral agreements with the government of Qatar, aimed to boost investment opportunities between the two countries.

The seven agreements signed are: cooperation agreement in the field of education; regulation of employment of workers with the Government of Qatar; establishment of a joint business council (JBC) between the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA); in addition to a cooperation agreement in the field of youths and sports.

“There is nowhere in the world where you will find return on investment at the level of what you will see in Nigeria. A massive market of over 200 million skilled Nigerians, always industrious and ready to work.

“We face some short-term turbulence at the moment, but we have a government today that reflects the dynamism and talent of the Nigerian people.

“We are implementing the right solutions. This team works collaboratively with each other and our partners. Nigeria is ready for serious business,” Tinubu said.