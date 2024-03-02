This week on “Follow the Money” with Ugodre, our host Ugodre Obi-Chukwu had an insightful conversation with a special guest, Tosin Adewuye, the Executive Director of First Bank Plc. They discussed FirstBank’s recent recognition as Nigeria’s Best Corporate Bank at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023. The discussion highlighted the bank’s dedication to financial inclusion services, bespoke solutions, and innovative approaches. Moreover, the episode explored FirstBank’s distinctive selling points, strategies for ensuring client satisfaction, and its vision for the future of corporate banking.

Also, Ugodre provided expert analysis on the current market trends and identified key stocks poised for growth. In addition he also offered his take on stock opportunities to look out for.

Tune in to this week’s episode of Follow the Money for more valuable insights.