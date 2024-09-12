The Nigerian Naira’s recent gains against the US dollar are tied to the weakening dollar index ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release and the upcoming Federal Reserve rate decision. Joanna explains how the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) supported the naira by selling dollars to local forex dealers, aiding its recovery. Frank provides insight into the political and economic factors, including the upcoming US presidential debate and how candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris subtly influence market sentiment.

Will the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts bring stability to the US economy, or will political factors dominate this critical decision?

See how these shifts could impact emerging markets and your investments.