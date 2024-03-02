President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of four new executive directors for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The appointment will be valid for a renewable term of four years.

This was disclosed in a statement by the President’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday in Abuja.

According to Ngelale, the appointment is geared towards enhancing the quality and quantity of electric power wheeled across the nation’s power grid.

The names of the appointees are:

Engineer Oluwagbenga E.A. Ajiboye – Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider.

Engineer Nafisatu Asabe Ali – Executive Director, Independent System Operations.

Ochije Ogini Chukwuka – Executive Director, Finance & Accounts

Abiodun Foluso Afolabi – Executive Director, Human Resources & Corporate Services

What the President said

Furthermore, Ngelale mentioned that the president demands complete commitment from the appointees to fulfil the administration’s visionary and broad-ranging energy plans.

“The President expects that these Nigerians who have been appointed on the strength of their experience, competence level, qualifications, character, and dedication will commit themselves wholly to realizing the innovative and expansive energy vision of his administration, in addition to delivering consistently excellent service to the Nigerian people,” he said.

More Insights on TCN

The Nigeria Transmission Company (TCN) emerged from the defunct National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) as a product of the merger of the Transmission and Operations sectors on April 1, 2004.

TCN was incorporated in November 2005. Being one of the 18 unbundled Business Units under the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), TCN was issued a transmission License on 1 st July 2006.

It was subsequently Issued two licences on June 10, 2013, for electricity transmission and system operations.