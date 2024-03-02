Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi, the head of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), has stated that Nigeria requires $4 billion to achieve complete green energy sustainability by 2050.

Abdullahi made this announcement during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, focusing on the use of clean, renewable energy and energy efficiency in Nigeria.

He mentioned that the commission has been in discussions with various companies about investing in the renewable energy sector of Nigeria.

He said,

”No country relies totally on its resources to build renewable energy plants, they make the environment conducive for investors to move in.

”As a commission, we are making policies that will attract investments in renewable energy generation.”

Abdullahi revealed that the Federal Capital Development Authority had allocated 500 hectares of land to the commission.

The director-general emphasized that the adoption of sustainable energy sources and the promotion of energy efficiency practices are crucial in the fight against climate change.

He said that the commission would intensify public awareness campaigns about the benefits of clean and renewable energy sources.

”We call it the Abuja Technology Village, We intend to make it a Tech city where investors will come and build several solar plants and renewable energy plants.

”Our job is to promote energy efficiency measures to reduce energy consumption, lower costs and minimize environmental impacts.

”We also encourage investments in renewable energy projects and technologies to diversify the energy mix and drive sustainable development,” Abdullahi said.

What you should know

To reduce carbon emissions and promote renewable energy solutions, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has expressed commitment to reducing methane emissions and achieving zero-flare in its operations by 2030.

The national oil firm committed after an oil and gas decarbonization charter was released on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The charter implores the oil and gas sector to achieve the goal of reaching net-zero emissions for their operations by 2050.

It is also said to include commitments to achieve near-zero methane emissions and no routine flaring by 2030.