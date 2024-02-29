The Board of Lafarge Africa Plc has appointed Mr. Grant Earnshaw as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

This is contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investment community seen by Nairametrics.

According to the statement signed by Adewunmi Alode, Legal Director & Company Secretary the appointment is with effect from the 27th of February 2024.

The appointment followed the resignation of Mr. Rajesh Surana as a Non-Executive Director of Lafarge Africa Plc (“the Company”) with effect from the 26th of February 2024.

” Mr. Surana was appointed to the Board on 27th April 2023 and served as a Non-Executive Director of the Company until his resignation.

We would like to thank Mr. Surana for his contributions on the Board and wish him well in his future endeavors,” the company said.

Profile of Mr. Grant Earnshaw

According to the company’s statement, Mr. Earnshaw is a qualified Civil Engineer from Peterborough Technical College.

He completed his postgraduate studies in Business Administration from Edinburgh Business School and completed the International Executive Program in Management and Strategy at INSEAD.

Mr. Earnshaw has held several roles within Holcim Group across ready-mix concrete, aggregates and cement in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, France and the Middle East and Africa over the last 25 years.

Mr. Earnshaw has been pivotal to accelerating sustainable performance in Middle East & North Africa since 2016.