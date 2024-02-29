Investing is a dynamic journey full of opportunities and risks, with seasoned investors emphasizing the importance of diversifying one’s portfolio.

To reduce risk and increase possible returns, diversification requires spreading investments across businesses, locations, and asset classes such as stocks, bonds, real estate, and commodities like Gold.

This tactic protects your money from the inherent volatility of financial markets.

Here are ways to diversify your portfolio amid rising inflation:

Invest in Ethical Bonds (Sukuk Linked Investments): Sukuk-linked Investments offer a

stable and less volatile investment model, mitigating risk. Choose ethical investments for fixed and steady returns. Sukuk-linked investments are available on Altinvest with a minimum investment buy-in of just N10,000.

Invest in Real Estate: Inflation often leads to an increase in prices, including real estate. Benefit from the appreciation of property values and higher rental income, acting as a hedge against inflation. Real estate-linked investments on Altinvest earn passive income with a minimum investment capital of just N10,000. Invest in Gold: Gold is seen as an inflation hedge, protecting the value of an investment when inflation hits. On Altinvest, investing in Gold is easy and seamless. Buy and sell your gold value at the current market value, with the option to purchase as low as 1 gram of a full 50-gram Gold coin. Investors can own a piece of Gold at the market value and scale up over time.

The importance of spreading investments across different asset classes goes beyond theory; It’s a strategy grounded in decades of market experience. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned investor, the message remains clear: diversify to fortify your financial future.

Spread your investments across different asset classes on AltInvest, like Sukuk-linked

Investment, Real Estate investment notes, and earn returns, or buying commodities like Gold.

