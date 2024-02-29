Tecom Concepts Limited, a prominent provider of ICT solutions and professional training and consultancy services, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with PECB, one of the world’s leading ISO certification and training providers.

This collaboration aims to facilitate the organization and distribution of PECB ISO courses, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 3100, across Nigeria for certification.

As part of this partnership, Tecom will leverage its extensive network and expertise in the Nigerian market to offer comprehensive training programs and certification services in collaboration with PECB.

These courses will cover a wide range of ISO standards, catering to the diverse needs of businesses and individuals seeking professional development and certifications.

ISO certification is widely recognized as a hallmark of quality management, environmental stewardship, and information security practices.

By partnering with PECB, Tecom Concepts Limited aims to empower organizations and professionals in Nigeria to enhance their capabilities, improve efficiency, and meet international standards of excellence.

Happiness Obioha, Managing Director, Tecom Concepts Limited, shared her excitement about the partnership and its potential to address the growing demand for ISO certification and training in Nigeria.

“As a leading provider of ICT and cybersecurity solutions, we recognize the importance of continuous learning and professional development in staying ahead in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. By partnering with PECB, we aim to empower Nigerian professionals and organizations with the knowledge and skills needed to achieve excellence and compliance with international standards, benchmark their existing controls and safeguards their critical infrastructure with cybersecurity best practice.

Together, we will provide unparalleled opportunities for businesses and individuals in Nigeria to acquire valuable skills, achieve certification, and drive organizational growth.”

Through this partnership, Tecom and PECB will offer a wide range of training formats, including classroom-based sessions, online courses, and customized corporate training programs.

Participants will benefit from expert instructors, comprehensive course materials, and globally recognized certification credentials upon successful completion of their chosen ISO courses.

“This partnership addresses a particular market need. I believe that by working with Tecom Concepts Limited, we can make integrations easier for organizations,” said Tim Rama, CEO of PECB.

“This partnership enables our customers to retain tractability in long-term training decisions by providing them with an independent open plan. I believe we will succeed together by combining the right technologies and services,” concluded Rama.

Businesses and individuals interested in ISO training and certification opportunities in Nigeria are encouraged to visit Tecom Concepts Limited website or contact their offices directly for more information about upcoming training registration and certification details.

For more inquiries or further information, please contact:

Happiness Obioha, Managing Director,

Tecom Concepts Limited, 08037269437 & 09058004980

happiness@tecom.com.ng, sales@tecom.com.ng

About Tecom Concepts Limited

Tecom Concepts Limited is a prominent ICT and cybersecurity company specializing in digital innovation solutions.

With a focus on delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and services, Tecom Concepts Limited helps organizations harness the power of technology to drive innovation, efficiency, and growth.

With a team of skilled professionals and a commitment to excellence, Tecom provides value-added solutions and services that empower organizations to thrive in today’s digital era whilst increase their business growth.

For further information about Tecom’s principal objectives and activities, visit https://tecom.com.ng/.

About PECB

PECB is a certification body that provides education, certification, and certificate programs for individuals on a wide range of disciplines.

We help professionals and organizations show commitment and competence by providing them with valuable education, evaluation, certiﬁcation, and certificate programs against rigorous internationally recognized standards.

Our mission is to provide our clients with comprehensive services that inspire trust, continual improvement, demonstrate recognition, and benefit the society as a whole.

For further information about PECB’s principal objectives and activities, visit https://pecb.com/.