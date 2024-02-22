Gold, a timeless investment, has captivated investors across history.

Today, it stands not only as a symbol of wealth but as a strategic investment, especially in the face of inflation and political unrest.

Its unique characteristic of low correlation to other asset classes makes it an attractive choice for many. Renowned investors advocate for diversification by allocating a portion of portfolios to commodities like gold. The historical link to the gold standard further cements the enduring connection between paper money and gold.

Why does Gold remain a crucial investment for savvy investors?

Diversification: Acting as a diversifier, gold reduces losses during market stress, currency fluctuations, or geopolitical unrest. Long-Term Returns: Gold, a more liquid asset with no credit risk, outperforms fiat currencies.You can invest as little or as much as you desire, providing a long-term return source. Portfolio Stability: Enhancing overall portfolio performance, gold offers stability in diverse market conditions.

Investing in physical gold, whether in jewellery or bullion, poses challenges, including security and

maintenance costs. A more popular and convenient option to access the gold market is gold-linked investments, which enable investors to purchase gold on digital platforms, ensuring its storage in secure vaults, and offering ownership flexibility, should the need arise.

This sort of investment is available on AltInvest, Nigeria’s first ethical investment platform focused on empowering individuals with accessible and ethical investment opportunities. At AltInvest, we strive to redefine investment by combining financial growth with ethical practices, ensuring that your investments align with your values.

Advantages of Gold-Linked Investments on AltInvest:

Full Ownership: Acquire outright ownership of real gold coins purchased on a digital platform at your convenience

Acquire outright ownership of real gold coins purchased on a digital platform at your convenience Exposure to Gold as an Asset Class : Benefit from exposure to gold as a valuable asset class.

: Benefit from exposure to gold as a valuable asset class. Practicality: AltInvest simplifies the investment process, eliminating the need for physical storage.

Owning Gold on AltInvest comes with perks:

Fractional Ownership: Start with as little as 1 gram and scale up over time.

Start with as little as 1 gram and scale up over time. Certificate of Ownership : Receive a certificate reflecting the value of your gold on the day of sale.

: Receive a certificate reflecting the value of your gold on the day of sale. Secure Storage : Rest easy knowing that your gold is stored in top-notch, secure vaults, eliminating the worries of physical storage and ensuring its safety.

: Rest easy knowing that your gold is stored in top-notch, secure vaults, eliminating the worries of physical storage and ensuring its safety. Ownership Flexibility : Enjoy the flexibility to take direct ownership of your gold whenever the needarises, providing you with control over your investment.

: Enjoy the flexibility to take direct ownership of your gold whenever the needarises, providing you with control over your investment. Market Updates: Stay informed with regular updates on market trends, ensuring you make well-informed decisions regarding your gold investments.

Stay informed with regular updates on market trends, ensuring you make well-informed decisions regarding your gold investments. User-Friendly Interface : Navigate the AltInvest platform seamlessly with our user-friendly interface,making your investment journey smooth and enjoyable.

: Navigate the AltInvest platform seamlessly with our user-friendly interface,making your investment journey smooth and enjoyable. Convenience: Embrace the ease of managing your gold investments from the comfort of your

location through a secure and accessible digital platform on an internet-enabled device. This ensures a hassle-free investment process tailored to your convenience.

This is not a time-consuming or capital-intensive method as it is a very straight-forward process.

All you have to do is:

Download and Signup on the AltInvest App: Onboarding is seamless and fast. Choose the Gold Investment Offering on the App: Minimum buy-in is 1 gram at the current market price. Indicate the grams you wish to purchase and proceed to make payments. Receive a Certificate of Ownership: Reflecting the commodity value on the sale day. Repeat the Process: Scale up your gold investments hassle-free.

Visit www.altinvest.ng to kickstart your investment journey or download the app from your

Google Play Store or iOS App Store. Your golden future starts here – don’t miss out on the wealth of possibilities awaiting you!