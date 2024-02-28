The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced its collaboration with the Directorate-General Taxation and Customs Union (DG TAXUD) of the European Union (EU), aimed at streamlining trade processes, overseeing exports, and improving documentation within Nigeria.

This development was revealed by the Comptroller-General (CG) of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, following discussions with DG TAXUD officials in Abuja on Tuesday.

Adeniyi highlighted the timeliness of this partnership, especially as the NCS is in pursuit of a reliable digital platform to enhance its documentation validation capabilities.

He voiced his optimism about the partnership, envisioning it as a gateway to new opportunities for the economic sectors of both registered exporters and the broader regions involved.

Furthermore, he underscored the importance of establishing a framework between the NCS and DG TAXUD to effectively verify and validate exported goods.

“As part of our outreach program, we are also working with other agencies of the Nigerian government so that we maximise these opportunities.

“In the past, we have had goods from Nigeria returned because of quality and storage.

“We have moved to establish a ‘one-stop-shop’ export seat for export documentation, so that it will help us reduce the time taken for Nigerian exporters to get their goods out of our port.

“Earlier this month, we launched the Time Release Studies, which we are targeting towards importing of goods and how much it takes for businessmen to clear their goods in the port,” he said.

More insights

The Comptroller-General of Customs also mentioned that the initiative would focus on pinpointing any bureaucratic processes, protocols, or regulations that contribute to delays, aiming to quicken the clearance of goods from ports.

He expressed his ambition to establish a system that improves efficiency, speed, and ease in processing requests swiftly.

Additionally, he emphasized his desire to elevate discussions around exportation to the same level of commonality and importance as importation

Mr. Gary Wilkinson, representing the Rules of Origin Unit at DG TAXUD, mentioned that Nigerian exports are set to benefit from a 4% tariff reduction.

Wilkinson also stated that particular criteria have been established to determine the origin of products within the framework of the organization’s Generalised System of Preferences scheme.

DG TAXUD plays a crucial role in overseeing, protecting, and advancing the customs union, which is a key element in safeguarding the European Union’s external borders. Additionally, it is responsible for harmonizing taxation policies throughout the region.