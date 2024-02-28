Over $75 million in funding has been allocated by medical research charity LifeArc and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in a boost for medical research in Africa.

More than half of this funding will be dedicated to discovering new treatments for prevalent diseases affecting the continent.

This funding injection aims to support research teams in Africa as they tackle diseases that have a profound impact on life expectancy, productivity, and economic growth across the continent.

The funding

Stellenbosch University, the University of Ghana, and the University of Pretoria are among the benefiting universities, according to a joint statement released on Wednesday.

“This grant is a major leap forward towards building a critical mass of scientists fighting these diseases,” emphasized Kelly Chibale of the University of Cape Town, reflecting the optimism surrounding the funding.

This investment follows the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s earlier commitment in October, where $40 million was allocated to fund mRNA research and manufacturing.

The aim is to assist poorer countries in expanding their drug and vaccine supplies, aligning with broader efforts to enhance self-reliance in Africa’s healthcare landscape.

The recent injection of funds is expected to advance medical research capabilities, fostering innovation and progress in the fight against prevalent diseases in the region.

What you should know

Malaria, claiming the lives of around 600,000 people annually, disproportionately affects children under the age of five in Africa.

The parasites causing malaria are known for their propensity to mutate, leading to drug resistance. Tuberculosis (TB), while preventable and curable, poses challenges with existing treatments requiring up to two years for a full recovery from the bacterial disease.