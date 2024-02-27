Prominent figures from the Nigerian business landscape came together to pay tribute to the late Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo during an Afternoon of Tributes and Closing Gong Ceremony, organized by the Nigerian Exchange Group in collaboration with Coronation Group.

The event, held on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, served as a homage to the enduring legacy of the luminary.

Among the distinguished speakers who graced the occasion were Dr Oba Otudeko, Chairman of Honeywell Group and Past President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE); Mr Aigboje Aig-Imuokhuede, Chairman of Coronation Group; Alhaji (Dr) Umaru Kwairanga, Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group; and Mr Temi Popoola, Group Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, alongside other notable personalities.

What the stakeholders said about Ogunbanjo

In his opening remarks, Alhaji (Dr) Umaru Kwairanga encapsulated the essence of Bamofin Ogunbanjo’s profound impact, emphasizing his pivotal role in steering the successful completion of the demutualization process within the Group.

Kwairanga hailed Ogunbanjo as not merely a leader, but a beacon of light and a guiding force within the community, underscoring his instrumental contribution to reshaping the Group’s trajectory in the West African sub-region.

Mr Aigboje Aig-Imuokhuede, Chairman of Coronation Group, reflected on the unparalleled commitment demonstrated by Ogunbanjo throughout the demutualization process, extolling his remarkable service to the industry.

“You served the world in a way only few could do,” Aig-Imuokhuede remarked, paying homage to Ogunbanjo’s indelible legacy and wishing him eternal peace.

Temi Popoola, Group CEO of NGX Group, echoed the sentiments of admiration and gratitude, highlighting Ogunbanjo’s unwavering dedication to the exchange’s success and seamless leadership transitions.

Dr. Oba Otudeko, past president of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), shared poignant recollections of Ogunbanjo, portraying him as an adroit gentleman whose simplicity, brilliance, and doggedness were instrumental during the demutualization process.

Reflecting on Ogunbanjo’s legacy, Mr Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN, former Chairman of NGX, lauded his patriotism and commitment to national development, while Mr Olusola Adeosun, President and Chairman of Council at the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, expressed deep sorrow at the loss, emphasizing Ogunbanjo’s magnetic personality and profound impact on the institute.

Mr. Sam Onukwue, Chairman of the Association of Securities Dealers, hailed Ogunbanjo’s transformative leadership and global perspective, crediting his strong legal acumen and industry experience in navigating the exchange’s restructuring.

Echoing sentiments of admiration, Mr. Darren Bennett-Voci, CEO of Beta Glass Plc, paid tribute to Ogunbanjo’s leadership and professionalism, crediting his strategic guidance during challenging times.

Erelu Angela Adebayo, former Chairperson of NGX Real Estate, fondly recalled Ogunbanjo’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s progress, portraying him as a patriot who left an indelible mark on the industry.