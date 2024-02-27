The Board of Directors of Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Olusola Oworu and Engr. Dr. (Mrs.) Patricia Nekpen OpeneOdili as Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the company’s shareholders seen by Nairametrics.

According to the company, the appointments that took effect on February 23, 2024, were to provide objectivity and an independent perspective on the Company’s strategy, performance, and risk management.

Profile of Mrs. Olusola Oworu

According to the statement signed by Aderonke Segun-Alabi (Mrs)., Company Secretary & Legal Adviser, Olusola Oworu holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Polytechnic of North London and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

Olusola is a seasoned visionary and strategic leader with a strong dedication to success and is focused on adding value to an executive team.

She has over 30 years of success and expertise in consulting, banking and finance, commerce, energy, and the public sector. She currently sits on the board of Sterling Bank Plc.

Profile of Dr. (Mrs.) Patricia Nekpen Opene-Odili

Nekpen Opene-Odili earned a BSc in Civil Engineering from the University of Port Harcourt in Rivers State.

She holds a Master of Engineering Management (MSc), a master’s degree in applied geophysics, and a doctorate in engineering geology and geotechnics.

She previously worked as a Contracts Manager for the Nigerian Projects Organization, an ExxonMobil Upstream Nigerian affiliate, and is now the Managing Partner of Saide Consultants Limited, which manages a group of subsurface consulting engineers in the oil and gas business.