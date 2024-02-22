Ibrahim Khalil Gaga has been appointed as the new Executive Director of Corporate Services at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), following the approval by President Bola Tinubu, as announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Before assuming this role, Mr. Gaga held the position of Board Secretary and Legal Adviser at NEXIM Bank, where he demonstrated valuable insights and legal expertise. This appointment highlights his noteworthy contributions to the organization and his adeptness in navigating the intersection of the legal and banking domains.

Background

Ibrahim Khalil Gaga boasts a wealth of experience spanning over two decades, navigating private legal practice to the dynamic Banking Sector.

His professional journey commenced in private practice with the law firm of Ikiebe & Co. in Lagos.

Graduating from Bayero University, Kano, 20 years ago, Mr. Gaga holds an LLB degree in Law and BL from the prestigious Nigerian Law School. Furthering his academic achievements, he obtained a Master of Laws from Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos, in 2002. Additionally, he possesses a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from the National Open University.

Transitioning from legal practice, Ibrahim contributed his expertise to various financial institutions, including Liberty Bank Plc, Pacific Bank Limited, MBC International Bank Limited, First Bank of Nigeria Plc, and Fidelity Bank Plc.

In May 2011, he assumed the role of Head of Legal Services at ASO Savings & Loans Plc, where he gained extensive experience in litigation, recovery, security documentation, risk administration, and company secretarial practice.

Notably, at Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr Gaga played a pivotal role in documenting significant projects, such as the first Independent Power Project between Lagos State/Island Power Limited/Fidelity Bank Plc.

The first Canning Industry in West Africa for GZ Industries Limited/Fidelity Bank Plc, and several syndication facilities, including the Legal Documentation for $1.2 Billion MTN Nigeria Syndication facility and $650 Million and N8.2 billion Etisalat Nigeria Syndication facility.

Gaga’s commitment to professional development is evident in his attendance at various courses, including those on Housing Finance, Project Finance, and Managing Compliance & Risk organized by reputable institutions such as the University of Cape Town in South Africa and the Lagos Business School.

In May 2011, he joined ASO Savings and Loans as the Head of Legal Services as the Company Secretary/Legal Adviser. At ASO Savings and Loans Plc, he spearheaded the recovery of assets and cash exceeding N3 billion, orchestrated a Debt-for-Assets Swap of over N2.5 billion, and led the legal due diligence for ASO’s acquisition of Union Homes Savings and Loans Plc.

Additionally, he played a crucial role in establishing Countrywide Housing Company Limited for mass housing provision in Nigeria under a Public-Private Partnership.

In September 2021, Mr Gaga brought his extensive legal acumen to NEXIM Bank, where he assumed the role of Board Secretary/Legal Adviser, further contributing to the institution’s success.