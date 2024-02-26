The Lagos State Government has announced that there will be a total closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for 24 hours to allow the contractor execute a major aspect of the ongoing repair works on the bridge.

This is coming over a week after the Federal Government resumed the repair works on the Iyana Oworonshoki to the Lagos end of the bridge and the completion of repair works on the reverse carriageway of the bridge.

The closure by the Federal Ministry of Works was announced in a statement by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on Monday, February 26, 2024.

Closure to affect both carriageways

Osiyemi in the statement said the closure will affect both bounds of the carriageways from 12 noon on Wednesday, February 28 to 12 noon on Thursday, 29, 2024.

The commissioner advised all road users to use alternative routes already provided during this period as the bridge would not be opened to traffic for 24-hours.

Osiyemi assured road users that the traffic management officials would be on ground to manage traffic and minimise inconveniences.

What you should know

Repair works have been ongoing on the bridge since January with partial closures for in and outbound traffics.

The federal government had in January 2024 closed the Iyana Oworonshoki-Adeniji Adele section of the Third Mainland Bridge for the effective rehabilitation works of the entire section of the bridge.

The Third Mainland is reported to be Africa’s second-largest bridge, extending nearly 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) to link Lagos Island, the business heart of the city, with the mainland where most people live.

The bridge was completed in 1991 by the then administration of the former Military President Ibrahim Babangida.