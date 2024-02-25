The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has successfully intercepted illicit drug shipments, including cocaine and tramadol, in separate operations at courier firms in Lagos destined for the United Kingdom (UK).

According to the NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, a total of 540 grams of cocaine, concealed in canvas shoes, were seized.

Simultaneously, a consignment of tramadol 225mg hidden in ladies’ headgear, bound for the UK, was also intercepted at the same courier house.

NDLEA’s interceptions

In another operation, a parcel containing ecstasy, concealed in a body cream container and intended for Cyprus, was thwarted by NDLEA operatives.

Furthermore, in Kano State, the NDLEA apprehended 12 individuals involved in the distribution of opioids and other illicit drugs between Monday, Feb. 19, and Friday, Feb. 23. The suspects were found in possession of varying quantities of narcotics.

Among the suspects identified by Babafemi are Yusuf Abdullahi, Usman Muh’d, Sadiq Jibrin, Ibrahim Lawan, Ukasha Usaini, Sahabi Lamini, Isiyaka Mohd, Bashir Ayuba, Ahmad Idris, Abubakar Sani, Bashir Mohd, and Udochukwu Ezekiel.

Additionally, NDLEA commands nationwide have intensified the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) and conducted advocacy lectures. These efforts include sensitization lectures for students in various states, such as Fatahur Rahman Academy in Jigawa, Boys High School in Anambra, and Government Senior and Junior College in Lagos.

NDLEA’s commitment to drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction activities has received a commendation from the Chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa.