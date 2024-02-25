The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to clamp down on intending protesters who violate the rights of others by impeding on the free flow of traffic while carrying out their protest.

This was made known in a statement by the Lagos Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Sunday February 25, 2024, in Ikeja, Lagos.

Hundeyin quoted the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Adegoke Fayoade, as warning intending protesters that anyone found infringing on the rights of others would be dealt with lawfully.

What the Lagos Police Command is saying

According to Hundeyin, the Lagos police boss advised against any action cpable of grounding commercial activities and obstructing free flow of traffic in Lagos State.

Fayoade assured residents of Lagos State that necessary security measures had been put in place to protect lives and property, with or without any protest.

He said officers and men had been deployed to ensure free flow of traffic and ensure a peaceful environment for the conduct of lawful engagements.

According to the statement, “Police will live up to the mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental rights of others.

“Police enjoin all peace-loving residents of Lagos State to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation.

“Adequate security assets have been strategically deployed to ensure safety and security of all.’’

What you should know

Recall that on February 8, 2024, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government over the non-implementation of the 16-point agreement both parties reached after the removal of the petrol subsidy.

The organised labour expressed sadness that despite the passage of time, “the majority of these crucial agreements remain unmet or negligibly addressed, indicating a blatant disregard for the principles of good faith, welfare and rights of Nigerian workers and Nigerians”.

The NLC had on February 16 announced that it will hold a 2-day nationwide protest over the hardship being experienced by Nigerians as well as the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Meanwhile, the TUC a few days ago pulled out of the scheduled protest, warning that it might lead to anarchy.