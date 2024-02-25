In a major crypto news development Polygon (MATIC) whales plan to move their money to BlockDAG Coin, as the network shows potential for 5000x profits, according to insider sources. In other news, the US SEC is taking longer to decide on Ethereum ETFs, making market nervous.

BlockDAG, rated as the ‘Kaspa killer’ is using advanced technology and getting huge traction from the crypto community. The coin stunned the presale market by raising over 1 million in 24 hours in batch 1 following a rapid sellout. The coin is currently priced at 0.0015 in batch 2.

Polygon And ZK Scaling

Polygon (MATIC) is the driving force behind the Ethereum sidechain, Polygon Labs, is leading the search for ZK scaling alternatives. For Polygon and its native token, MATIC, which has been subject to significant selling pressure over the last few trading months, the forecast for ZK adoption is enormous.

Through clever partnerships, their zkEVM, which is currently in beta, is gaining traction. With additional platforms implementing Polygon’s zkEVM solutions, MATIC stands to gain financially. MATIC has demonstrated stability thus far, with support at $0.70. The immediate resistance level is $1 on the upper end.

Despite the positive growth news, Polygon whales may be eyeing BlockDAG because of its unique hybrid consensus protocol with a block speed of 10 blocks/second. Analysts predict this POW network might be 5000X in the near future.

SEC Delays Ethereum ETF Decision

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed its decision on the spot Ethereum ETF application from Invesco and Galaxy Digital, with the final deadline set for July 5.

This delay follows similar postponements for other potential issuers. The most crucial date to watch is May 23, the final deadline for VanEck’s decision from the SEC.

Analysts are optimistic about the possibility of the industry receiving approval for spot Ethereum ETFs, with an estimated 60% likelihood of getting a green light from the SEC despite divisions among market experts.

The delays align with the SEC’s discretion under Section 19(b)(2) of the Securities Exchange Act, allowing for extensions of the public comment period up to 90 days if necessary.

Batch 2 Presale Hype Drives BlockDAG Coin’s Momentum

BlockDAG, hailed as the ‘Kaspa killer,’ pioneers innovative technology by utilizing Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus, ensuring scalability and decentralization. Its community-driven focus is evident in the presale success, raising $1 million in 24 hours. In Batch 2, BlockDAG’s rapid backing showcases its credibility and potential.

Investors can anticipate up to 5000x returns post-launch, with diverse income streams like Coin Investment Strategy and Mobile Crypto Mining.

This aligns with BlockDAG’s commitment to offering profit opportunities while prioritizing community involvement. With a robust roadmap and team confidence, BlockDAG offers a compelling chance for investors to capitalize on its growth and challenge the established players in the cryptocurrency space.

BlockDAG Coin: A Promising Opportunity

While the Polygon ecosystem is going through key changes, the price levels look bearish for MATIC. Whale investors are thus eyeing BlockDAG for a superior ROI opportunity in 2024. Meanwhile, the SEC’s delay in deciding on the Ethereum ETF is due to rules and might cause uncertainty.

2024 has a bullish outlook for the crypto market. Spotting exciting turn-key projects early on might be a game-changer for investors looking out for the next big crypto. With a 600 million roadmap for 2024, BDAG might return early investors with a 5000x return.

