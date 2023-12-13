The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has appointed Adegoke Fayoade as the new Commissioner of Police for Lagos State.

The redeployment Is contained in a signal signed by the Force Secretary, AIG Olanrewaju Oladimeji.

He will be taking over from Idowu Owohunwa. The latter has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, in charge of the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon Ikoyi, Lagos.

Writing on his X handle, Police Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi also confirmed the redeployment, saying,

“IGP deploys CP Adegoke Fayoade to Lagos Command. Lagos has a new commissioner of Police. Congrats to my boss, Adegoke Fayoade,” he wrote on his X platform.

Brief Profile of Adegoke Fayoade

Adegoke Mustapha Fayoade, born on October 28, 1966, in Ila Orangun, Osun State, joined the Nigeria Police as a cadet officer on May 18, 1992. His service spanned across operations, administration, and investigative departments.

He holds a B.A (Edu) Hons In History and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the Lagos State University (LASU) and University Of Lagos (UNILAG), respectively.

Fayoade attended John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, USA, from 1998 to 1999. Following that, he served as the Police ADC to former Osun State governor, Chief Bisi Akande, from 1999 to 2003.

Recognized for his humility and unwavering work ethic, he stands as a sincere police officer deeply committed to community policing. His station’s dedication to this approach resulted in them receiving the prestigious award for the Most Community Friendly Police Station in Africa and ranking among the world’s top five.

The award was presented to him at the Hague, Netherlands by Altus Global Foundation in April 2006.

He was Divisional Police Officer at Ajao Police Station, Ilupeju Police Station and Victoria Island Divisional Headquarters.

When he was promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police. He served as the Area Commander, Sango Area Command, Ogun State, where he was promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner Of Police and thereafter moved to Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos as DC Admin.

After he got promoted to the rank of Commissioner Of Police, he was moved to become CP Amarment, Force Headquarters, Abuja and later to Police Training School, Jos and now to the Lagos Police Command.

Until being redeployed, Adegoke managed Armament affairs at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.