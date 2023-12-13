The Federal Government, in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), facilitated the return of 281 Nigerians who were stranded and detained in various Libyan camps.

Ambassador Kabiru Musa, the Charge d’Affaires En Titre of the Nigerian Mission in Libya, revealed this information on Tuesday in a statement issued in Abuja.

Musa stated that 159 evacuees comprise Nigerians freed from detention facilities in Libya, alongside an additional 122 being Nigerians stranded in the country.

According to Musa, the evacuees departing from Tripoli International Airport in Libya on Tuesday are scheduled to arrive at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport on the same Tuesday evening.

“The Federal Government in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) airlifted 122 stranded Nigerians on Dec. 12, from Tripoli, Libya to Lagos aboard chartered flight No.UZ 189.

“The flight has 47 male adults, 45 female adults, 18 children and 12 infants, all the passengers were stranded in various areas of Tripoli.

“The other 159 Nigerians from detention centres were also repatriated aboard chartered flight No.UZ190 at 13:25 hours local time and is expected to arrive at Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos at 16:25 hours the same day,” he said.

According to him, aboard the flight were 50 male adults, 94 female adults, and 6 infants.

What you should know

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is the principal United Nations agency working in the field of migration.

The organization implements operational assistance programmes for migrants, including internally displaced persons, refugees, and migrant workers.

Discussing its partnership with the federal government for detainee evacuation, Musa highlighted the Voluntary Humanitarian Repatriation (VHR) as a manifestation of Nigeria’s dedication to tackling the issues confronting its citizens within the country and abroad.

“The continuous Voluntary Humanitarian Repatriation (VHR) is a reflection of the commitments of the Nigerian government to address the challenges of its citizens both at home and abroad.

“We continue to thank the IOM and the Libyan authorities for all their support in making the evacuation exercise, and release of those in detention facilities possible,” he added.

He also disclosed that the Nigerian Mission in Libya, with the support of the IOM successfully repatriated over 6,000 stranded Nigerians from Libya between 2022 and December 2023.