Zambia is at the forefront of an infrastructural showdown, with two significant railway developments emerging, one backed by the United States and another by China, as Bloomberg reports.

This competitive scenario is unfolding in a region renowned for its vast mineral wealth, setting the stage for an intense rivalry.

The United States is investing heavily in the Lobito corridor initiative, allocating $2.3 billion not only to refurbish an existing railway that extends from the Democratic Republic of Congo to the Atlantic’s Lobito port but also to extend this network by an additional 800 kilometers (approximately 500 miles) of new railway lines deep into Zambian territory.

The United States is coordinating a diverse coalition of companies and government agencies to bring the Lobito project to fruition.

However, construction on the new link in Zambia may not commence until 2026, contingent upon securing the necessary funding from a variety of sources.

Conversely, China is vigorously advancing its strategy, committing more than $1 billion to the rejuvenation of the Tazara railway.

This historic route, leading to Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam port, is crucial for exporting the region’s copper and cobalt.

Both initiatives represent a strategic effort to establish faster, more efficient export routes for the mineral wealth of Zambia and Congo, marking a crucial juncture in the region’s economic and infrastructural progress.

More insight

The Lobito Atlantic Railway is a network spanning 2,600 kilometers connecting Congo and Zambia to Angola’s coast.

In a swift move, China has accelerated its efforts. Merely weeks after deploying a team of engineers to evaluate the condition of the railway line financed and constructed by Mao Zedong in the 1970s, the Chinese government presented its proposal to Zambia for the revival of the Tazara railway.

This project will be managed by a state-owned Chinese enterprise under a commercial concession, with the expectation that financing will predominantly be sourced from Chinese financial institutions.

The competition extends beyond railway development. Both the United States and China are keen on assisting Zambia in establishing battery manufacturing sectors.