SHELT Global Limited recently held a cocktail party at its new headquarters in Nigeria to unveil their upgraded Security Operations Center and the SHELT Training Academy.

SHELT has been operating in Nigeria across Lagos and Abuja for six years, serving the country’s leading financial, telecom, and government institutions in their cybersecurity needs.

This headquarters relocation consolidates the determination of SHELT in investing in Nigeria’s economy and in growing cybersecurity talent for the country.

The party was attended by SHELT’s clients and partners, and the guests were taken on a tour of the newly opened premises.

The new SHELT Headquarters boasts a state-of-the-art 24/7 SOC to support the needs of the company’s clients all over Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

SHELT also revealed its Training Academy where young talents and experienced cybersecurity professionals looking to enhance their cybersecurity skills can enroll and benefit from the knowledge and experience of the company’s experts.

SHELT Training Academy will be issuing certifications to students in coordination with international cybersecurity bodies and affiliations.

Mr. Youssef Abillama, Managing Partner of SHELT Global Limited, said:

“Our Nigeria offices are quickly turning into the company’s flagship, and we believe the country is playing its part as a role model to the rest of Africa when it comes to cybersecurity regulations. Today, with the launch of this new headquarters and the opening of our Training Academy, we can give back to the community that welcomed us from the start.”

Mr. Walid Bou Abssi, Country Manager of SHELT Cyber Immune Limited, said:

“I see so many opportunities ahead of us in the future with the launch of the Academy. We hear of so many people wanting to enter the field of cybersecurity and we will be working hard to support the youth and cybersecurity professionals in their careers.”

SHELT GLOBAL LIMITED is a technologically advanced European based Managed Security Service provider (MSSP), globally GDPR and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, that offers a versatile range of cybersecurity services to and through leading institutions in Europe, Middle East and Africa.