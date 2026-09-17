GCIOBA, ipNX Partner to Digitally Transform Government College Ibadan Through CSR Initiative

Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association and leading Nigerian ICT Company, ipNX Nigeria Limited, have partnered to deliver a transformative campus-wide digital connectivity project for Government College Ibadan (GCI). The partnership was led by the GCIOBA North America branch and is being executed under ipNX’s wider corporate social responsibility strategy to advance the quality of […]

Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association and leading Nigerian ICT Company, ipNX Nigeria Limited, have partnered to deliver a transformative campus-wide digital connectivity project for Government College Ibadan (GCI).

The partnership was led by the GCIOBA North America branch and is being executed under ipNX’s wider corporate social responsibility strategy to advance the quality of education in Nigeria by providing high-quality broadband internet access to public secondary schools within its network coverage at no cost, enabling students and teachers to access digital learning resources that enhance teaching, expand learning opportunities, and improve educational outcomes.

The initiative delivers a robust campus-wide fibre backbone connecting 29 buildings and enterprise-grade wireless connectivity within each building. Serving more than 2,250 students and staff, the infrastructure establishes a resilient digital ecosystem that will support teaching, learning, research and efficient school administration while enabling the adoption of future-ready digital learning resources.

The project was referenced during the 2026 GCIOBA Lagos Branch Annual Luncheon, where it was positively received and celebrated by alumni, stakeholders and invited guests.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, the President of the Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association, Olawale Babalakin (1971 Set, Grier House, School Number 2273), said: “Government College Ibadan has always stood as a symbol of outstanding scholarship, professional competence and remarkable discipline. Preserving that legacy requires us to prepare today’s students for tomorrow’s world. As an Association, we are committed to ensuring that every student who passes through these gates has access to the opportunities, tools and learning environment needed to compete globally.

We found in ipNX a partner that shares this vision and possesses the proven expertise to help bring it to life. This collaboration is more than an infrastructure project; it is an investment in the future of our alma mater and the generations that will follow.”

Group Managing Director of ipNX Nigeria Limited, Mr. Ejovi Aror, described the project as a long-term investment in Nigeria’s future.

“Digital infrastructure is no longer optional for education; it is foundational. Our partnership with GCIOBA reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that students have access to the connectivity and technology they need to learn, innovate and succeed in an increasingly digital world. This project goes beyond providing internet access; it creates an enabling environment for innovation, collaboration and improved learning outcomes.”

The event also provided an opportunity to especially celebrate two distinguished sons of Government College Ibadan whose contributions continue to shape Nigeria’s technology and educational landscape. The GCIOBA Lagos Chapter conferred Posthumous Merit Awards on Late Dr. Burian Carew (1955 Set, Swanston House, School Number 907), founder of Telnet Nigeria and a pioneer of Nigeria’s ICT industry, and Late Dr. Blackie Aror (1946 Set, Field House, School Number 491), father of Mr, Ejovi Aror, Group Managing Director, ipNX, in recognition of their enduring legacy, exemplary leadership and outstanding contributions to the growth of technology and academic development in Nigeria.

Receiving the awards on behalf of the families, Mr. Ejovi Aror expressed appreciation to the Association for honouring the legacies of the two alumni.

“These awards are a powerful reminder that true success is measured not only by personal achievement but by the lives we touch and the legacy we leave behind. Beyond the personal relations I shared with my father, and Dr. Burian Carew, who really was my first mentor at work, the two of them were exceptional men who demonstrated that excellence, integrity and service can shape industries, institutions, and generations.”

This exemplary and visionary initiative by GCIOBA reflects the alumni association’s unwavering commitment to preserving the legacy of Government College Ibadan and restoring the school back to the highest standards of educational excellence. Through this partnership with ipNX, GCIOBA is creating a modern learning environment that honours the school’s distinguished heritage while equipping today’s students and teachers with the digital infrastructure, resources and opportunities they need to excel in an increasingly connected world.