Cytek inaugurates its first Security Operations Center in Africa, delivering 24/7 protection to governmental bodies and businesses operating across Nigeria and the broader West African region.

The SOC is equipped with Microsoft’s AI-powered Sentinel platform, providing continuous monitoring, investigation and strengthening control measures.

It provides a full suite of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and round-the-clock protection from cyberattacks.

Tek Experts, a leading global provider of technical talent solutions, with its sister company Cytek Security, has officially announced the opening of their new cutting-edge Security Operations Center (SOC) in Lagos, Nigeria, focused on providing advanced cybersecurity services for global businesses across industries.

The SOC is a centralized command hub, ensuring round-the-clock protection and proactive defense against potential cyber threats for businesses operating in the region and around the world.

This robust cybersecurity center is equipped with Microsoft’s industry-leading, AI-powered Sentinel platform, enabling comprehensive security capabilities, including threat detection, incident response, and threat intelligence.

“The establishment of our SOC represents a major milestone, reinforcing our commitment to bolstering the Nigerian and West African technology sectors,” stated Olugbolahan Olusanya, Country Director for Tek Experts Nigeria, during the Center’s inauguration in Lagos.

“As part of Tek Expert’s dedication to investing in and advancing the Nigerian technology industry, we are pleased to expand our services to include cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and services, ensuring that their data and operations remain protected against ever-evolving cyber threats.”

The Security Operations Center is operated by a team of cybersecurity experts and delivers a full suite of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, providing round-the-clock protection from cyberattacks and facilitates proactive containment through response plans developed in collaboration with clients.

“We’re thrilled to establish this crucial cybersecurity hub in Nigeria, extending our reach across West Africa,” emphasized Anat Garty, Chief Cybersecurity Architect at Cytek.

“Our team of cybersecurity experts remains at the forefront of threat intelligence, constantly evolving our strategies to shield our clients from emerging threats. The SOC empowers businesses across diverse industries – especially those handling sensitive data and relying heavily on technology, like financial institutions, healthcare organizations, retailers, and telecoms – with a proactive approach to cybersecurity. It enables them to operate securely and confidently in today’s digital landscape,” asserted Garty.

The Security Operations Center is located in Lagos within the Tek Experts building on Victoria Island and provides 24/7 security with uninterrupted electricity support with up to 20 days backup.

The Lagos SOC is Cytek’s first in Africa and builds upon their international network of Managed Security Service Centers, offering 24/7/365 follow-the-sun cybersecurity coverage to clients around the world.

About Cytek

Cytek Security provides organizations and governments with state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions, delivered by the world’s top cyber experts.

The Cytek team has an extensive track record in establishing and managing national-level and highly classified cyber defense projects, including National CERT, secure data s, sectorial SOCs and E2E cyber solutions for various industries.

Cytek’s offerings include cybersecurity advisory and implementation, managed security services and building of cyber capability programs – all designed to help organizations and governments enhance their cybersecurity posture and effectively combat new and existing cyber threats.

Cytek’s proposition includes a unique blend of operation s worldwide, rapid scalability, custom service design, and proprietary IP and methodologies that are based on years of delivering defense projects all over the world – resulting in a much more efficient way to gain the cybersecurity coverage needed in today’s constantly evolving cyber threat landscape.

For more about Cytek, Visit https://cytek-security.com

About Tek Experts

Tek Experts is the global leader in providing innovative technical talent solutions and trusted partnerships with the world’s top enterprises.

Our mission is to empower businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences and achieve remarkable results on a global scale.

With our comprehensive range of flexible engagement options, we seamlessly handle the entire customer lifecycle, offering specialized technical support services, customer success solutions, and tech talent sourcing.

Whether you require fully outsourced services with top-notch talent managed by us or direct talent sourcing for your company, we’ve got you covered.

With a workforce of over 6,000 professionals worldwide, our follow-the-sun model ensures unparalleled expertise and results for all our clients.

For more about Tek Experts, Visit https://tek-experts.com/