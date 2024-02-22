Countries around the globe have implemented ‘Parent Visa’ programs as a means to reunite citizens or permanent residents with their parents who live abroad.

There are 5 countries which are known to have implemented this visa category.

Nairametrics learns that these visas vary widely in their requirements and privileges; some permit the visa holder to work, while others may require a financial investment into the host country.

About Parent Visa

The “Parent Visa,’ known by various names in different countries, acts as a bridge for families separated by borders, allowing them to live together.

For example, New Zealand’s approach to the ‘Parent Visa’ allows parents to reside in the country for up to six months at a stretch.

This exemplifies how conditions and stipulations for such visas can differ markedly from one nation to another, reflecting the diverse policies on family reunification.

This visa category underscores the importance many countries place on family unity as a fundamental value. By facilitating the process for parents to join their children, these nations acknowledge the significant emotional and social benefits of maintaining close family ties, despite the geographical distances that might exist.

The ‘Parent Visa’ thus serves not only as a legal mechanism for immigration but also as a testament to the universal value of family.

Here are the countries offering Parent Visas:

New Zealand

In New Zealand, the Parent Resident Visa enables residents and citizens to sponsor their parents for residency.

The eligibility requires the New Zealand resident to have adequate income and commit to sponsoring their parents.

This visa grants the right to live, work, and study in New Zealand and allows the inclusion of partners in the residence application.

The application process begins with submitting an Expression of Interest (EOI). If selected, Immigration New Zealand (INZ) will issue an Invitation To Apply (ITA).

Only recipients of an ITA are eligible to proceed with the residence application, which must be filed within four months of receiving the ITA.

Australia

Australia has established a Parent Visa category and introduced amendments to the Migration Bill to facilitate family reunification more efficiently.

To qualify, an applicant must have a child who is an Australian citizen, a permanent resident, or an eligible New Zealand citizen, who has been living in Australia for at least two years before the application. The parent must also serve as a sponsor.

Initially, the Parent Visa provides temporary residency for two years, offering the opportunity to later transition to permanent residency.

Canada

Canada provides two kinds of visas for parents. The Super Visa a temporary solution, is available to the parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

This visa permits multiple entries over ten years, with each stay allowed to last up to two years.

Financial backing from the child or grandchild is a necessary condition.

Additionally, there is the Parents and Grandparents Program, which carries stricter requirements but grants the visa holder the ability to live and work in Canada.

United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, parents can obtain a visa if their child is under 18, a British citizen, or a permanent resident who has lived in the UK continuously for seven years. The visa is called a family visa.

A requirement for obtaining this visa is active involvement in the child’s upbringing, including participation in school activities and healthcare decisions. The visa is initially granted for 2.5 years, with the possibility of extension thereafter.

Germany

Germany facilitates family reunification via the Family Reunion Visa. This visa is accessible to parents of third-country nationals living in Germany, assuming these nationals are citizens of the European Union, the European Economic Area, or the European Free Trade Association.

Family members and partners are eligible to apply for this visa, which allows them to live and work in Germany without the need for a separate work or residence permit.