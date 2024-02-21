In this week’s edition of Follow The Money with Ugodre, we were delighted to host esteemed guest Joseph Edgar, widely recognized as the Duke of Shomolu, as he shared invaluable insights into strategies for attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Alongside, we delved into the latest market movements, witnessing the All-Share Index (ASI) soaring to an impressive 105,722 points, with market capitalization hitting a remarkable 57.8 trillion Naira.

Despite a minor setback in the previous week, the market has exhibited resilience, boasting a notable year-to-date surge of 41.39%.

Mr. Edgar’s expertise shed light on FDI dynamics, offering crucial perspectives for navigating the economic landscape and its implications for market performance. Dive deeper into our comprehensive analysis by tuning in to the full episode, now accessible for streaming on Spotify.