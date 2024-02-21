Mohamed M. Malick Fall from Senegal has been appointed by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as the UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, receiving the host government’s approval.

The official announcement was made on Tuesday via the UN’s official page, confirming Malick’s assumption of duties this month. In addition to his role as the UN Resident Coordinator, he will also serve as the Humanitarian Coordinator within the country.

Background

Malick holds a Master’s degree in Demography from Université de Paris I Panthéon Sorbonne – France and a B.A. Degree in History (Licence d’Histoire) from Université de Dakar – Sénégal, and is a seasoned leader well-equipped to navigate the complexities of his role as the UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria.

Bringing over two decades of experience in development, humanitarian efforts, and peacebuilding, Malick’s distinguished career includes serving as the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa.

In this capacity, he provided critical oversight and guidance to 21 UNICEF Country Offices, actively contributing to the formulation and implementation of Country Programme Documents. His influence extended to shaping the UN Reform process and fostering engagement with the Regional and Economic Commission, the African Union, and the private sector.

With a proven track record in managing responses to complex crises characterized by significant humanitarian needs and heightened security challenges, he has conducted strategic reviews of country documents, research, and knowledge-management activities. His commitment ensures that outcomes inform impactful programs and policies.

Having joined UNICEF in 1993, Malick has held diverse roles, showcasing his versatility and commitment. Notably, he served as the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, steering strategic initiatives. His tenure as the UNICEF Representative in the Central African Republic (October 2014 – November 2016) marked a pivotal phase, leading a substantial team during the transition from a humanitarian crisis to early-stage recovery.

More insight

In his capacity as UNICEF Representative in Mongolia (October 2012 – September 2014), Mr. Fall contributed to child rights advocacy and provided crucial technical assistance on policies and data in a rapidly growing economy.

His experiences also include pivotal roles in post-disaster scenarios, such as the earthquake aftermath in Haiti (2010-2012) and the tsunami response in Indonesia (2007-2010).

His trajectory encompasses strategic leadership in education programs, notably in the Democratic Republic of Congo (September 2003 – March 2006) and Afghanistan (January to July 2002).

His foundational service to UNICEF began in Dakar, Senegal, as a Communication and Social Mobilization Consultant, followed by roles as an Education Project Officer.

Before his UNICEF tenure, Malick dedicated himself to UNESCO, specializing in youth, population, and development programs.

His diverse experiences include serving as a consultant at the United Nations Office in Geneva and contributing to the Sahel region’s action plan against drought and desertification in West Africa.