The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apprehended Captain Nuhu Haruna for an alleged criminal breach of trust, involving a substantial sum of N1,020,000,000 (One Billion, Twenty Million Naira only).

This was announced by the EFCC in a statement on Wednesday via the X platform(formerly known as Twitter)

The arrest stems from a complaint filed by a petitioner, who detailed an engagement with the suspect in December 2023 for a foreign exchange transaction amounting to N1.02 billion. The petitioner asserted that the funds were transferred to the suspect’s account with the expectation of receiving the equivalent in dollars. However, the petitioner discovered that the evidence of payment provided by the suspect was false, and the promised dollar equivalent was never received.

Upon preliminary investigations, it was unveiled that Haruna, presenting himself as an airline captain, allegedly diverted the funds for personal gain. The money was purportedly utilized for acquiring properties and vehicles, earmarked for the establishment of his alleged airline venture, Air Unity Aviation Services.

The investigation unearthed substantial acquisitions, including a landed property purchased at N155,000,000.00 and another at N350,000,000.00. Additionally, three 18-seater Toyota Hiace buses adorned with the Air Unity Aviation Services logo and four luxury cars were traced back to the suspect.

As investigations proceed, Captain Nuhu Haruna is set to face charges in court, marking a significant move by the EFCC in combatting financial malfeasance.

What you should know

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) continues to actively combat fraudulent activities across Nigeria.

Nairametrics reported that EFCC operatives in Lagos apprehended Charles Chukwuemeka Ugwuh, a former Minister, for his alleged involvement in a N3.6 billion conspiracy and fraud within the Commerce and Industry sector.

Additionally, approximately two weeks ago, the agency made another significant arrest by detaining Abubakar Ahmad Sirika, the brother of Hadi Sirika, the former Aviation Minister.

The arrest was linked to an alleged contract fraud within the aviation ministry. Abubakar was taken into custody by the anti-graft agency on Sunday, February 4, following an extensive investigation within the Aviation Ministry.

These proactive measures underscore the EFCC’s commitment to rooting out corruption and ensuring accountability, contributing to the ongoing efforts to uphold the rule of law in the country.

During his tenure as minister, Sirika faces allegations including conspiracy, abuse of office, diversion of public funds, contract inflation, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering totaling N8,069,176,864.