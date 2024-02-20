The UNESCO Institute for African Culture and International Understanding (IACU) has launched the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Training for Young Creative Artists at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to a statement released on Monday, the centre’s inauguration was attended by young creative artists in the state.

Prof. Peter Okebukola, the Director of the institute, emphasized the significance of imparting entrepreneurial skills to young artists and fostering innovation in African culture.

What he said

Okebukola, a former Chairman of the Nigerian Universities Commission, highlighted that the program aims to empower aspiring artists with the essential knowledge and skills to succeed creatively and financially.

He said,

“ This initiative is not just a project, it is a beacon, guiding us towards a future where the brilliance of Africa’s artistic talents converges seamlessly with the power of entrepreneurship and innovation.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our shared commitment to fostering the next generation of artists who will not only shape the cultural landscape but also contribute significantly to the economic tapestry of our nations.

“We aim to equip our young artists with the skills necessary to navigate the complexities of the creative industry. This includes not only refining their artistic craft but also providing them with the entrepreneurial acumen to turn their passion into sustainable careers.”

To promote gainful employment among the youth and ensure the widespread availability of cultural products, the IACIU launched the Entrepreneurship Training for Young Creative Artists program.

The initiative has equipped young artists with vocational training which directly supports the attainment of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, particularly target 4.4, which aims to “by 2030, significantly increase the number of youth and adults with relevant skills, including technical and vocational skills, for employment, good jobs, and entrepreneurship.