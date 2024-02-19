The Board and Management of Unilever Nigeria paid a courtesy visit to the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

Unilever Nigeria team was led by the acting Chairman of the board, Mr. Mike Ikpoki and the National Finance Director, Mrs. Folake Ogundipe.

Speaking at the visit, the acting Chairman of the Board, Mr. Mike Ikpoki reinstated that Unilever Nigeria is committed to staying in the country.

The company celebrated its 100 years last year and its 2023 published results showed significant rises in top line and profit.

“The company has developed a resilient business model of agile pricing, local sourcing and production that serves a revised brand portfolio tailored for Nigerian consumers through a well-established local distribution network.” Ikpoki said.

In his response, The Honourable Minister, Mr Wale Edun, described Unilever as a top destination for employment, building local talents that become global talents over the years.

He congratulated Unilever for turning 100 years in Nigeria and expressed his happiness that the business has stayed profitable through the years.

“The government is doing a lot with a strong focus on growing the economy inclusively to make things work for all.” He assured.

Other members of the delegation were the Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business, Mr. Godfrey Adejumoh; Corporate Communications Specialist; Ms. Afomre Ubogu; Director of the Abuja Liaison Office, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Adeyemi Folorunsho; Customer Development Director, Unilever Nigeria, Mr. Mike Ubeh; and Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr. Okokon Udo.

Photo News: Unilever Nigeria’s Courtesy Visit to the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy