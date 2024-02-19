The Kebbi State Government, through the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, has announced the emergence of avian influenza also known as bird flu in the state while intensifying efforts to contain the spread.

Dr Alheri Ibrahim-Sanchi, the Director of Veterinary Services, shared this information after the fumigation of an affected farm in Amanawa village, Kalgo, on the outskirts of Birnin Kebbi.

The bird flu emergence and control

14 peacocks have succumbed to the disease in the affected facility.

The fumigation process was executed by a collaborative team of professionals operating under the “One Health” initiative, consisting of experts from ministries of Animal Husbandry, Health, Environment, Information, and Principal Partners.

Dr. Ibrahim-Sanchi clarified that upon noticing the illness among the peacocks, a team of veterinary doctors conducted preliminary investigations, leading to the collection of samples sent to the Veterinary Diagnostic Reference Laboratory in Jos.

Unfortunately, the results returned positive for ‘Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1)’, prompting the urgent fumigation exercise.

The primary objective of the operation is to prevent the disease from spreading beyond the affected facility.

The team will conduct active surveillance to identify potential cases within the state.

Considering the zoonotic nature of avian influenza, with the possibility of transmission to humans, the veterinary and human health components of the response are being addressed.

Dr. Ibrahim-Sanchi urged poultry owners to stay calm but vigilant, emphasizing the economic risks associated with the disease.

He advised farmers to share information, limit visits to poultry farms, restrict bird movements, and enhance bio-security measures.

Collaborating with sister ministries and agencies, such as health, environment, and information, the Ministry of Animal Husbandry aims to raise public awareness about avian influenza.

In a statement, the Director of Public Health, Kebbi Ministry of Health, Abubakar Bagudu-Muhammad, confirmed the zoonotic potential of the disease and assured a coordinated effort to mitigate any outbreak.

He emphasized vigilance at various levels and called for heightened attention to border areas to curb the spread of the disease.