The House of Representatives has initiated an inquiry into the sale of two training helicopters by the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, to private individuals for less than 20% of their original cost.

The helicopters, a Bell 206L4 BZB and a Bell M2061-L4, were reportedly sold for $650,000 and $550,000 respectively in May 2023, with approval from the Federal Ministry of Works and Ministry of Aviation.

During a session in Abuja on Friday, officials from NCAT faced rigorous questioning from the House of Reps. Committee on Public Procurement.

Committee Chairman Rep. Ademorin Kuye expressed dissatisfaction with NCAT’s decision to sell the helicopters at such a steep discount.

Vice Chairman Rep. Ismailia Dabo raised concerns about potential financial irregularities, citing the lack of registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and certification from the Institute of Auctioneers in Nigeria by the company responsible for the auction.

More insights

The House committee further accused the institution of failing to remit the proceeds from the sales to the Federal Government’s single Treasury account and using outdated exchange rates.

They instructed the college’s management to return for further questioning and demanded the presence of the auctioneer, along with all relevant transaction documents.

Additionally, the House called upon the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to furnish details of the exchange rate during the transaction period (May 2023).

Despite interest expressed by some national security organizations upon learning of the helicopter sale, NCAT’s management allegedly disregarded them.

The committee also claimed that NCAT sold the helicopters to companies not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

In his request, Shaka Imalighwe, the acting Rector of NCAT, who was also scrutinized on the floor of the house, asked the committee for permission to have the head of quality assurance and procurement for the aviation college to address the sale of the two training helicopters.

Imalighwe explained that he was unaware of the sale process as he assumed the role of acting rector on December 20, 2023, and received official handover on January 18, 2024.