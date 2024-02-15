President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment and reappointments of board chairpersons and Chief Executive Officers in key institutions under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

This move is aimed at elevating Nigerian public health standards and fortifying the commitment to provide affordable and quality healthcare.

The appointments and reappointments

The appointments and reappointments include:

1. National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC):

Board Chairperson: Dr. Mansur Kabir

Chief Executive Officer: Prof. Moji Adeyeye

2. National Blood Service Commission (NBSC):

Board Chairperson: Prof. Abba Zubairu

Chief Executive Officer: Dr. Saleh Yuguda

3. Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN):

Board Chairperson: Prof. Afolabi Lesi

Chief Executive Officer: Dr. Fatima Kyari

4. Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN):

Board Chairperson: Pharm. Wasilat Giwa

Chief Executive Officer: Pharm. Ibrahim Ahmed

5. Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN):

Board Chairperson: Dr. Babajide Salako

Chief Executive Officer: Dr. Tosan Erhabor

6. Moddibo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola (MAUTH):

Chief Medical Director / CEO: Prof. Adamu G. Bakari

7. Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Irrua (ISTH):

Chief Medical Director / CEO: Prof. Reuben Eifediyi

Additionally, to fortify Nigeria’s public health surveillance and security architecture, a new Chief Executive Officer for the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been appointed:

8. Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC):

Director-General / CEO: Dr. Olajide Idris (Assumes office on February 19, 2024)

What you should know

The President’s special adviser noted that the wealth of experience of each appointee was considered in the alignment with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Notable details include:

Olajide Idris (NCDC): Former Lagos State Commissioner of Health, with an MPH from Yale University.

Abba Zubairu (NBSC): Former Medical Director of Mayo Clinic, USA, with an extensive career in prestigious institutions.

Fatima Kyari (MDCN): Renowned ophthalmologist, Fellow of Nigeria Academy of Medicine (FNAMed), with an MPH from the University of London.

President Tinubu expects this new leadership to elevate healthcare service standards, aligning with his administration’s whole-of-government approach to transform the sector.

The appointments aim to remedy historical underperformance, and the President anticipates swift implementation of new policy frameworks under the guidance of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate.