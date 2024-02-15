The Chairman of Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos, Mr. Fuad Atanda-Lawal has approved a 100% pay raise for medical doctors associated with all primary health centers within the council area.

The announcement was made on today after thorough deliberations, emphasizing the imperative of ensuring comprehensive, quality, and affordable healthcare for all residents in the council.

The pay increase

The pay increment is slated to come into effect from February 2024, reflecting the chairman’s commitment to addressing the prevailing brain drain in the nation’s health sector and grappling with the challenges posed by the current rise in inflation.

Atanda-Lawal underscored his confidence in Nigeria’s skilled doctors, stating that with the right incentives, they could compete globally, fostering sustained commitment to the country.

The decision coincides with the initiation of the construction of a state-of-the-art primary health center aimed at catering to a larger segment of the community.

Atanda-Lawal reiterated the council’s dedication to supporting the endeavors of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwolu in delivering quality and affordable healthcare to all citizens.

The chairman expressed the belief that investing in healthcare professionals is a crucial step toward achieving this collective goal.

Why it matters

The decision to increase the remuneration of doctors aims to tackle the issue of brain drain in the nation’s health sector while retaining skilled medical professionals, preventing the loss of talent to other regions or countries.

Recognizing the consistent rise in inflation, the pay increase serves as a response to the economic challenges faced by healthcare professionals. It helps mitigate the impact of inflation on their income, ensuring financial stability and motivation.