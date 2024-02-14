The South Korean Government under the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has launched the second phase its project in Borno today.

Valued at $400,000, this one-year project is implemented by the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) and follows the successful completion of the initial phase, which amounted to five million U.S. Dollars over five years.

The primary focus of the project is on enhancing resilience and providing essential medical services for women and girls in Borno.

Alhaji Babagana Mallumbe, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning in Borno, expressed appreciation for KOICA and UNFPA Nigeria’s humanitarian interventions.

During the project launch in Maiduguri, he emphasized that the second phase aims to address gaps in returnee communities by providing access to quality lifesaving integrated sexual reproductive health services, among other crucial initiatives.

Mallumbe called for sustained partnership and additional assistance and grants for Borno to overcome the enduring deficits resulting from over a decade of insurgency in the state.

He highlighted the importance of ongoing support to tackle the challenges faced by the region.

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, applauded KOICA and UNFPA Nigeria for positively impacting the lives of women and children affected by the insurgency.

She cited the establishment of an ultra-modern fistula center and one-stop training centers as significant milestones from the first phase while emphasizing the need for continued support, especially for women and girls who escaped insurgent enclaves, requiring psychological assistance and skills for a fresh start.

Health Commissioner Prof. Baba M. Gana and Executive Secretary of Borno State Primary Healthcare Development Agency Prof. Mohammed Arab praised KOICA’s interventions in the health sector, particularly in reducing maternal mortality.

They commended the agency and UNFPA for training opportunities provided to health workers, anticipating that the second phase would further strengthen the healthcare sector.

Christian Sabum, Humanitarian Coordinator and Head of UNFPA Maiduguri Office, reiterated the organization’s commitment to zero maternal death and Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

He emphasized that the second phase serves as a follow-up, building on the success of the first phase and contributing to government ownership of projects located in its facilities.