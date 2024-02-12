The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, has expressed confidence that the implementation of the Time Release Study (TRS) would eliminate delays in cargo clearance and enable 24-hour port operations.

Adeniyi made these remarks during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

He emphasized that the TRS aims to enhance port efficiency and competitiveness by identifying and removing obstacles in port operations.

Adeniyi stressed the importance of understanding the root causes of cargo clearance delays, identifying specific areas of delay, analyzing the underlying reasons, and implementing effective solutions to streamline the process.

“We cannot reduce time of clearing cargo if we do not know what is cursing it, and where it’s been delayed.

“First, we have to identify the cost, the areas where there are delays, understand the curse and then apply the right solutions to them.

“It will be my pleasure to clear cargoes from our ports in one day. We were doing it for two days before, so why can’t we do it for one day. That is what the TRS exercise is all about,” Adeniyi said.

More insight

The head of Customs reiterated that the TRS report is slated for release within six months once all systems are automated and integrated for optimal functioning.

Adeniyi reassured the public that the TRS findings would be shared with the government and stakeholders as promised. He underscored the customs management’s preparedness to suggest necessary legal revisions to mitigate delays caused by current laws.

Adeniyi mentioned that the NCS had invited three ministers Finance, Industry, Trade and Investment, and Marine and Blue Economy to address cargo clearance delays at the TRS launch.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlierreported that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) launched the World Customs Organisation (WCO)-Assisted Time Release Study on Thursday, aiming to streamline the clearance process of goods from arrival until physical clearance.

Despite making efforts in both 2010 and 2018, the Nigeria Customs Service had been unable to successfully roll out the Time Release Study for ports and borders until this recent endeavour.

During the TRS launch, NCS Director Wale Adeniyi highlighted the implementation of the AEO program, Advanced Ruling, and the establishment of a Customs laboratory to facilitate the execution of the Time Release Study (TRS) nationwide.

Stephen Muller, an official from the World Customs Organization (WCO) present at the launch, urged the NCS to report and publish TRS operations within six months for evaluation purposes.