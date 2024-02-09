United Way Greater Nigeria (UWGN), an affiliate of United Way Worldwide (UWW), has appointed Partner and Human Capital Consulting Leader at Deloitte, Joseph Olofinsola; Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Casava Insurance, Bode Pedro; and nine other business leaders as distinguished members of its Board of Trustees.

United Way, recognized as the world’s largest non-profit, is engaged in more than 1,100 communities across 37 countries and territories worldwide.

It brings people together to build stronger, more equitable communities where everyone can thrive. With 11.5 million volunteers, 6.8 million donors, 29,000 community partners and 45,000 corporate partners, United Way is strengthening education, economic mobility, and access to health.

The UWGN, while announcing the composition of the Board on Thursday, February 8, in a press statement, emphasized that it will continue to champion initiatives on the frontiers of science, technology, and innovation that enable sound healthcare, access to education, and financial security of everyone in every community.

“The team of staff members and volunteers of United Way Greater Nigeria is excited to welcome these esteemed corporate and business professionals as they join our board”, said Deola Durodola, Executive Director of United Way Greater Nigeria.

“Their rich experience and commitment to community development will undoubtedly enhance United Way Greater Nigeria’s capacity to tackle critical societal challenges.

Their collective expertise will play a significant role in building a country where everyone can attain their full potential in education, sustainable income and healthcare,” she added.

According to the press statement, Olofinsola will serve as board chairman. With over 21 years of experience in consulting, he is an expert in Talent Management Strategies, Executive Selection (Recruitment), Project Management, Performance Management, HR Strategy, Customer Service Delivery, Staff Audit and Alignment.

Bode Pedro is revolutionizing Nigeria’s insurance sector with Casava, Nigeria’s first fully digital insurance company and has been named IT & Telecoms Entrepreneur of the Year and Future Awards Business Owner of the Year.

Other members of the board include Founder and CEO of Zaron group of companies, Oke Maduewusi; CEO and Managing Director of Venture Garden Group, Bunmi Akinyemiju; Executive Director and Co-Founder at VFD Group Plc; Niyi Adenubi; Country Manager, African Management Institute, Nigeria, Sheila Ojei; Head of Nigeria for Lukoil International Trading and Supply Company (LITASCO), Olakunle Gidado; Founder and Managing Partner of Aruwa Capital Management, Adesua Okunbo Rhodes; CEO/Founder of Phlexcom Technical Solutions, Oke Maduewusi; Seasoned corporate leader, Amaka Onwughalu; OSAC Award recipient and ex-General Manager at ExxonMobil Nigeria, Ayobami Olubiyi.

The new board members’ experiences and backgrounds expand the technical, geographic, and gender diversity on the board and will help the foundation deepen engagement with partners and communities where the organization’s work is focused.

They will play a critical role in shaping the UWGN’s future direction and advising the evolution of its transformational strategies, programs, and partnerships to increase and sustain long-term impact.

As UWGN has grown in size and scope over the years, its diversity has helped solidify its global presence as an advisor, partner and incubator for new philanthropic initiatives.

The growth, including this recent board appointment, reflects UWGN’s thought leadership on crucial philanthropy concepts, including financial security, healthcare, education and basic social amenities.

About United Way Greater Nigeria

United Way Greater Nigeria (UWGN), an affiliate of United Way Worldwide (UWW), is a nonprofit organization that strives to improve every community’s health, education, and financial security.

United Way serves 95% of U.S. communities and 37 countries and territories, including Nigeria. The Global Network raises about USD 5 billion annually and supports 48 million people annually.

Through United Way, communities tackle tough challenges and work with private, public, and nonprofit partners to improve education, provide economic solutions, and provide access to health-related programs.