President Bola Tinubu has declared that his administration will provide decent and affordable housing to the populace as part of his renewed hope agenda for the country.

Tinubu made this statement while performing the groundbreaking of the 3,112 housing-unit Renewed Hope City in Karsana, Abuja on Thursday.

According to the president, apart from the moral obligation to offer adequate and affordable housing to its citizens, his government also understood the vast potential of housing to fuel inclusive economic advancement.

He emphasized his vision to create vibrant, cohesive, and self-sustaining communities, complete with amenities aimed at improving residents’ quality of life.

“Our goal is to increase the sense of togetherness, improve health and productivity of our citizens and reduce pressure on city centres.

“This includes well-connected access and internal roads, provision of reliable and uninterrupted electricity, healthcare facilities to offer accessible and quality medical services and educational institutions to provide learning environments that nurture knowledge and skills.

“On this note, I am today directing the Minister of Federal Capital Territory and the Minister of Works to provide access roads to all Renewed Hope Cities and Estate Projects to increase accessibility and livability starting with this site in Karsana.

“This is because my administration believes that every Nigerian deserves to have access to shelter that is affordable and adequate,” he said.

20,000 housing units to be Delivered in FCT under PPP

Speaking further, the president stated that the Renewed Hope City in Karsana in Abuja is part of a 20,000-housing units to be delivered in the Federal Capital Territory under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

According to him, the project is being implemented by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

The President emphasized that the project marked the administration’s first concrete action towards implementing a New City Development Plan as outlined in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“It is with this understanding that we have classified housing as essential social infrastructure and made it a major priority area toward delivering economic growth and job creation.

“At 25 direct and indirect jobs per house, the 20,000 housing units planned for the Federal Capital Territory alone will create 500,000 jobs,” he added.

In addition, he said that in the next couple of weeks, he would also be performing the groundbreaking of a similar project to deliver 2,500 housing units at the Ibeju–Lekki coastal city in Lagos.

“This project will also provide a practical demonstration of cross-subsidisation where out of the 1,500 housing units to be funded by FMBN.

“400 will be sold at concessionary rates to low and medium income Nigerians who are members of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress,” he added.