The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Tech4Dev have opened applications for the DigitalforAll Challenge 2.0.

According to NITDA, the Challenge is a free digital skill-building competition and program to increase digital literacy in Nigeria and ignite interest in obtaining digital skills and certifications using online platforms. The Agency added that the Challenge is also in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of cultivating the critical mass digital skills that would accelerate diversification through digitalization and innovation.

Benefits

The program, which is divided into three categories: Young Learners (Ages 12-18); Youth Category (Ages 19-45); and Civil Servants, will reward winners and runners-up in each category with cash prizes.

According to the program’s website, the winner from each category will receive N10 million cash, while the first runner-up will get a consolation prize of N7.5 million. The second runner-up for each of the categories will receive N5 million.

For the Youth Category, there is a sub-category tagged intermediate, in which participants will receive higher benefits. The winner in the Intermediate Youth Category will receive N15 million, while the first runner-up will win N12.5 million. The sum of N10 million cash consolation prize will go to the second runner-up in this category.

Eligibility

To participate in the Young Learners Category, applicants must

Be between the ages of 8 – 18 years.

Be a student in either primary or secondary school.

Complete the training in your school and pass the basic digital literacy assessment to qualify for the competition.

Your school and teacher must be registered on the platform.

For the Youth Category, applicants must:

Be between the ages of 19 – 45 years.

Complete training and receive a certificate from the challenge’s basic or advanced digital skilling program.

For the Civil Servants Category, applicants must be civil servants and must complete training and receive a certificate from the challenge’s basic digital skilling program.

Interested persons can apply here.

The program

The DigitalForAll program was recently launched in Abuja. The initiative, which is being implemented by Tech4Dev in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office is designed to reward self-development and encourage the acquisition and use of digital skills through competitive incentives.

Speaking at the launch of the program, Tech4Dev founder, Joel Ogunsola, said the competition would be held at regional and state levels, while the grand finale would be held on NITDA’s Digital Nigeria International Conference and Exhibition Day.

According to him, the initiative is driven by the fact that every Nigerian deserves the right to digital literacy and skills for the future of work.