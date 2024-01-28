Tech4Dev, a non-profit social enterprise that creates access to decent work and entrepreneurship opportunities for Africans, has announced an N150 million reward for participants in its DigitalForAll Challenge.

The initiative, which is being implemented in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office is designed to reward self-development and encourage the acquisition and use of digital skills through competitive incentives.

Speaking at the launch of the program, Tech4Dev founder, Joel Ogunsola, said the competition would be held at regional and state levels, while the grand finale would be held on NITDA’s Digital Nigeria International Conference and Exhibition Day.

According to him, the initiative is driven by the fact that every Nigerian deserves the right to digital literacy and skills for the future of work.

“The challenge has two phases, the training and competition phases. After the first, beneficiaries will be required to take an assessment to qualify for the second phase , “ he disclosed.

Achieving 70% digital literacy

Speaking on the initiative, the Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, said the challenge is in line with the Agency’s quest of achieving 70% digital literacy by 2027, and the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration, in transforming the economy and empowering Nigerians through technology.

“O ur collective mission is clear as we launch this program as a complimentary effort toward achieving a 70% digital literacy rate for Nigerians by 2027 . DigitalForAll Initiative is a visionary programme poised to shape the future of our nation and we also intend to use our Digital Nigeria platform for the final competition of the programme”, Inuwa noted.

NITDA’s SRAP

The DG who seized the opportunity to explain the eight Pillars in the redrafted Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2.0) of the Agency, said the Roadmap include: Fostering Digital Literacy and Cultivating Talents; Building a Robust Technology Research Ecosystem; Strengthening Policy Implementation and Legal framework; Promoting Inclusive Access to Digital Infrastructure and Services; Strengthening Cybersecurity and Enhancing Digital Trust; Nurturing an Innovative and Entrepreneurial Ecosystem; Forging Strategic Partnerships and Collaboration; and Cultivating a Vibrant Organizational Culture and an Agile Workforce in NITDA.

He said these are critical cornerstones that seek to address the strategic challenges identified in realizing the Agency’s mandates, mission, and values.

Inuwa while noting that the document will be unveiled in the first quarter of 2024, described the competition as a well-thought-out program and a commitment to empower every Nigerian with the knowledge and proficiency needed to navigate and excel in the digital landscape.

“ As we embark on this journey, let us remember that digital literacy is not just about skilling people; it is about empowering them to unleash their full potential”. “It is about providing growth opportunities, fostering innovation, and ensuring that no one is left behind in the rapidly evolving digital world; that is what this programme is poised to achieve ,” he said.

“ Our Key Objectives of the DigitalForAll Initiative hinge on Inclusive Digital Literacy, Accessible Learning Platforms, Public-Private Partnerships, Measurable Impact, and Awards . For us to succeed, therefore, collaboration with government agencies, educational institutions, industry leaders, and communities cannot be overemphasized,” the DG added .

While extending gratitude to all the partners, sponsors, and individuals who have joined hands to make the “DigitalForAll Initiative” a reality, Inuwa urged all parties to embark on the challenging journey with enthusiasm, determination, and a shared vision of a digitally inclusive Nigeria.