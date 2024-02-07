The Minister of State for Health, Dr Tunji Alausa, has announced that the federal government’s has2024 Appropriation Act has earmarked N200 million for the treatment of indigent cancer patients.

This allocation is part of the Cancer Health Fund (CHF) and was disclosed during a media conference held to mark the 2024 World Cancer Day in Abuja.

Dr Alausa highlighted the commitment of the Federal Government, citing a total investment of N1.3 billion in the CHF over the past four years.

While acknowledging that this funding may not fully address the healthcare needs, he outlined plans to mobilize additional funds through a sector-wide approach, involving private sector participation.

The Health Sector Renewal Initiative is a key focus, aiming to coordinate existing healthcare system fragmentation.

The Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), constituting one per cent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF), is insufficient to meet the healthcare needs of vulnerable groups.

Dr Alausa emphasized the mobilization of funds from development partners and the BHCPF, directing them towards Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

The minister revealed the establishment of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), mandated by law to lead in cancer research and treatment.

The CHF, initially housed in the ministry, has been moved to NICRAT for improved efficiency and timely access for indigent Nigerians.

Addressing cancer challenges, Dr Alausa emphasized primary prevention through vaccination, early detection, prompt treatment, and research.

The ministry, through the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), is leading HPV vaccination and Hepatitis immunization.

The NHIA Act 2022 mandates health insurance for all Nigerians, including cancer patients, with funding managed by NHIA in the future.

The government is also establishing six new cancer centres of excellence across geopolitical zones to enhance access to cancer care services.

University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu (South-East)

University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin (South-South)

Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria (North-East)

Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina (North-West)

Jos University Teaching Hospital, Jos (North Central)

Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos (South-West)

As part of ongoing initiatives, the ministry is implementing the National Policy on Hospice and Palliative Care and the National Policy on Chemotherapy Safety. These policies, launched in 2021, will be reviewed for optimal uptake by healthcare providers.