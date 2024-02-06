The University of Kent has proposed to gradually discontinue courses in modern languages, philosophy, and other disciplines, favoring the expansion of subjects like law, business, and computing.

This announcement was made by the university’s spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, the courses potentially affected include anthropology, journalism, health and social care, religious studies, philosophy, music, art history, English language and linguistics, comparative literature, and modern languages.

Nairametrics learns that simultaneously, the university aims to enhance offerings in biosciences, business, computing, law, and psychology.

These changes may lead to the potential redundancy of up to 58 academic positions, according to the University and College Union (UCU), representing the latest in a series of cutbacks at the institution in recent years.

What the university said

A Kent spokesman indicated,

“The university is responding to several financial challenges including the fixed tuition fee, rising costs, and changes in student behavior”.

“This had prompted the university to explore changes to our size and shape to ensure we are well placed to grow in priority areas in the future”, he added.

The university spokesperson also mentioned that proposed changes presented to staff for consultation include discontinuing future recruitment in areas where they perceive a lack of competitiveness due to national student enrollment projections. The University Council for Languages expressed “deep concern” regarding the potential loss of language offerings, fearing it would leave south-east England as well as potential students underserved.

UCFL urged Kent to capitalize on existing efforts and ensure access to core humanities and social science subjects for local applicants from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Kent underwent a review of its humanities provision in the summer of 2023, initially putting 52 academics at risk of redundancy, though later opting against compulsory layoffs. Additionally, the university paused staff pay raises last year as part of the national collective bargaining process.

While the university’s 2022-23 financial accounts are yet to be published, the previous year’s showed a deficit of £65.4 million.

The Kent spokesperson affirmed plans to collaborate closely with staff and trade union representatives “in the weeks ahead before any final decisions are made.”

What this could mean for Nigerians

The discontinuation of some courses by the university could be replicated in other UK universities making the UK less attractive as a study-abroad destination

This could be an indication of a gradual decline and employment projections for graduates of the courses listed in Nigeria and globally

Science, Technology, and Engineering courses will continue to have an increased demand by Nigerian students locally and globally.