The ECOWAS Commission has urged Senegal’s political leaders to swiftly restore the electoral timetable following President Macky Sall’s announcement of postponing the general election initially scheduled for February 25, 2024.

The West African bloc issued this call through a communique on February 6, 2024, in Abuja, as documented on ECOWAS’s official X handle.

The ECOWAS Commission also cautioned against actions or statements that might breach the nation’s constitution, while reminding both the populace and political leaders of their duty to uphold peace and stability.

“The ECOWAS Commission encourages the political class to take steps urgently to restore the electoral calendar in accordance with the provision of Senegal’s constitution.

“In these trying times for the country and the region, the Commission calls on all stakeholders to shun violence and all other actions that may further disturb the peace and stability of the country,” the communique read in part.

Additionally, ECOWAS urged the law enforcement agencies in Senegal to show utmost restraint and respect the fundamental rights of all citizens.

The ECOWAS Commission reaffirmed its commitment to closely monitor the unfolding events and to provide necessary support to the government and people of Senegal in their efforts to uphold the country’s democratic principles.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that Senegal’s President, Macky Sall announced a postponement of the presidential election slated for February 25, 2024.

President Sall cited disputes over the candidate list and alleged corruption within the constitutional body responsible for oversight as reasons why the election was indefinitely postponed.

President Sall’s postponement of the presidential election has drawn criticism from some opposition and civil society groups, labeling it as an “institutional coup”.

On Sunday, several political parties opposed to the extension staged a protest rally, which led to Senegalese police dispersing the crowd with tear gas and closing off a major thoroughfare.

The Senegalese parliament is prepared to propose a new election date, tentatively set for August 25. The proposed bill would further prolong Sall’s presidency, who has already served a decade in office.