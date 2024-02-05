The TY Danjuma Foundation (TYDF) owned by one of Nigeria’s oil and gas barons has unveiled ambitious spending plans, targeting an expenditure exceeding N2 billion in its strategic plan spanning 2023 to 2028.

Gima Forje, the CEO of the foundation, made this announcement during a meeting with partners in Abuja. Highlighting the foundation’s 15-year track record of collaboration with partners, Forje emphasized their commitment to fostering impact on the lives of Nigerians nationwide.

What he said

“We are going to spend over N2billion with our partners in the 2023-2028 strategic plans, clearly we will surpass that.

“There are a lot of projects the foundation is engaged with that involve massive construction especially hospitals that have to deal with maternal and child health. “An eye hospital in Takum, Plateau, another maternal and child health hospital in Benin and another one in Enugu State.

“So when you look at the larger picture, we are going to double or triple the amount which the foundation is projecting initially.’’ ‘‘The foundation’s strategic plan for 2023-2028 is focused on maternal and child health, access to quality education, preventable blindness, free medical missions and humanitarian support.

He said that the foundation had added new elements to its thematic focus which included research and documentation in the areas of health, education, and humanitarian assistance, as well as research around issues of contents to the foundation and public interest. “The final component to this is that we are going back to something which we experimented with in the past, which is capacity building for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

“So, we want to work closely with a lot of NGOs to see how we can build their capacity in response to the needs of the society,” he said.

What you should know

In the past, TYDF organized practical training sessions for local partners, focusing on understanding the foundation’s mission, expectations, and effective engagement with government and communities.

The current strategy involves bringing government and partners together to facilitate open communication, identify obstacles, and jointly work toward common goals to enhance the lives of Nigerians.

Dr. Oteri Okolo, the National Coordinator of the National Eye Health Programme, emphasized the importance of NGOs and development partnerships aligning with government policies.

He urged partners to ensure value for money in their intervention programs, emphasizing the need for effective and judicious resource utilization.

According to Dr Okolo, collaboration with the government, alignment with priorities, and sustainable implementation are crucial for maximizing the impact of interventions.

Looking ahead to 2024-2028, the focus is on fostering collaboration and sustainability, particularly in the eye health space.

About TY Danjuma

TY Danjuma who is recognised as one of Nigeria’s richest men based on his stake in different companies across various sectors especially in the health sector, was a former chairman of T.Y. where played a pivotal role in rescuing the company from financial challenges by providing a substantial multi-billion Naira loan.

His distinguished career includes serving as the Minister of Defense for the Federal Republic of Nigeria from June 1999 to March 2003. Additionally, he held the position of Chief of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army from 1975 to 1979.

He is also the founder and chairman of South Atlantic Petroleum (SAPETRO), a company that has a portfolio of high-quality assets in West Africa. He is also a distinguished businessman and a former Nigerian defence minister.

Danjuma acquired a 60% stake in BOC Gases Nigeria, a subsidiary of the UK-based BOC Holdings, and rebranded it as Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria.